10 Scary And Unusual Things That Have Fallen From The Sky

The sky is a vast, empty place. Nothing up there but birds, planes, clouds — and some low-flying satellites. Virtually everything that goes up there must eventually come down since birds need to eat and planes have to refuel. Most of these flying objects descend from the sky in a controlled, expected manner, but sometimes reality throws a curveball with the intent to scare the bejeezus out of witnesses.

Every so often, something unexpected falls out of the sky. These things can range from surprise hailstorms to space junk, such as abandoned launch-stage debris. While we can expect certain items to fall out of the sky every so often due to ever-worsening weather patterns and space junk pollution, once in a blue moon something that seemingly defies all logic and laws of probability hurtles towards the ground. Occasionally, these rogue freefallers aren't just unusual but actually downright terrifying due to their nature or implications. Even when the explanation is mundane, it does little to assuage the scare of what fell out of the sky and why.

Here are some of the scariest and most unusual items to fall from the sky.