iPhone 17 Pro Camera Upgrades: What's Changed This Year

Better photo processing: The main and ultra-wide cameras on the iPhone 17 Pro are the same as last year. Still, Apple claims it has improved the photo processing compared to the iPhone 16 Pro, thanks to the new chip and algorithm tweaks.

All-new telephoto camera: Apple has replaced the older 12MP 5X telephoto lenses with an all-new 48MP 4X sensor. The larger sensor captures much better details and even offers better low-light performance, thanks to a wider aperture.

Better in-sensor crop: The new 48MP 4X camera allows Apple to crop into the sensor for an 8X output that's almost lossless. When zooming in digitally, the max level is now 40X compared to 25X on the iPhone 16 Pro.

Dual Capture: Record with the main and selfie cameras at the same time. Apple says it's possible to record up to 4K with Dolby Vision HDR at 30 fps.

ProRes RAW: This iPhone 17 Pro supports Apple's video format that combines RAW image data with ProRes compression.

Genlock support: With Final Cut Camera 2 and proper gear, iPhone 17 Pro users can synchronize multiple video sources to a common reference signal, so frame timing can be perfectly aligned.