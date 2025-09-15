What Does TSA's Facial Scan Actually Do?

Dealing with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at an airport can feel overwhelming. There are so many rules to remember and security processes to go through. You often wonder if you accidentally packed something you are not allowed to bring, or if those body scanners can actually see you naked. Now, facial scans at most major airports present a new issue about whether this new technology poses a privacy threat.

The TSA's facial scan technology is fairly new. Deloitte published a report in 2020 advocating for the use of biometric scanning for airport security, citing the need for contactless screening in the time of COVID-19. The report states, "More recently, governments have shown a strong preference for the use of facial biometrics in the implementation of biometric screening solutions. ... The promise of a seamless travel experience powered by facial biometrics and a partnership between airports, airlines, and government seemed to be in the near future."

That future is here, and the facial scan is working at over 250 airports across the nation. The TSA is positive about this technology, promising data security and a more efficient and safer travel experience for everyone. However, concerns still remain among travelers about the safety of this technology.