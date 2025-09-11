Apple Is Finally Streamlining Its Product Lineup, But It Still Has Room To Improve
After the iPhone 17 event on September 9, Apple updated its store with updated information on the new iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods models. However, the most interesting part was seeing which devices the company would be retiring from previous years.
In the past, Apple would discontinue the previous year's iPhone Pro models but continue to sell the standard models for another two years. In 2025, the company announced that its iPhone lineup would consist of the iPhone 16e, iPhone 16, iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro models. The company did the same with the new Apple Watch models and AirPods Pro 3, as it's only selling the latest models, but not their predecessors.
As a result of removing so many devices from its store, Apple ensures that iPhone customers will see more consistency between the offerings, which means support for Apple Intelligence across every available iPhone. The company also already streamlined its Mac and iPad offerings, as it only offers the latest models, and not any from previous generation. However, the company could go a step further.
Apple should sell fewer devices
Even though Apple removed the iPhone 15 models from its lineup, the company still sells seven different iPhone models on its website and in stores. Plus, rumors suggest it has at least one more new iPhone coming next year, which is the rumored iPhone Fold. Its arrival in 2026 is not guaranteed, but all signs point to Apple launching a foldable phone in the coming months.
With so many options to choose from, it becomes increasingly difficult to convince consumers that each device is a worthwhile value proposition. That said, with a rumor suggesting Apple is changing its release schedule to introduce Air, Pro, and foldable models separately from the standard and "e" models, it's possible that the company could scrap previous generations altogether and focus solely on new products.
Release schedule aside, Apple should have fewer iPhone, iPad, and Mac models, since their price ranges and feature sets are often confusingly similar. However, with rumors suggesting the company is readying a MacBook with an iPhone chip, Apple still has a long way to go when it comes to making it easy for customers to understand which of its products best suit their needs.