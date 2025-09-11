Google Is Testing An Easier Way To Find Media You Generated In Gemini

It looks like Google is grabbing yet another feature from ChatGPT. This time around, the company appears to be adding a new Created by you section to Gemini, which will be the new home for all of your Gemini-generated videos, images, and more.

The discovery was made by Android Authority during one of its recent APK teardowns, with the site noting that the feature appears to be very similar to ChatGPT's Library feature, which collects all your GPT-created media in one place. This move will make it much easier to find AI-created images, deep research documents, and more without having to sift through an extensive chat log.

It's not a significant change to how Google's Gemini chatbot works, mind you, as you'll still interact with Gemini normally to create images, videos, and everything else. That said, it should be a useful tool for many users as image and video generation have become even more popular in Gemini with the recent release of Google's Nano-Banana AI image generator.