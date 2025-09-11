Google Is Testing An Easier Way To Find Media You Generated In Gemini
It looks like Google is grabbing yet another feature from ChatGPT. This time around, the company appears to be adding a new Created by you section to Gemini, which will be the new home for all of your Gemini-generated videos, images, and more.
The discovery was made by Android Authority during one of its recent APK teardowns, with the site noting that the feature appears to be very similar to ChatGPT's Library feature, which collects all your GPT-created media in one place. This move will make it much easier to find AI-created images, deep research documents, and more without having to sift through an extensive chat log.
It's not a significant change to how Google's Gemini chatbot works, mind you, as you'll still interact with Gemini normally to create images, videos, and everything else. That said, it should be a useful tool for many users as image and video generation have become even more popular in Gemini with the recent release of Google's Nano-Banana AI image generator.
A more convenient way to find Gemini media
The new shortcut looks to be coming soon to Gemini, as Android Authority spotted it in the latest beta version of the Google app (version 16.35.63 beta). Android Authority previously noted the feature's existence in an earlier teardown of the Google app, though this time it looks like the feature is actually working and can be interacted with.
Beyond just images and videos, though, it looks like any code or documents generated using Gemini's Canvas feature are also stored here. That should make it even easier to find those creations as well. Google has steadily been improving Gemini over the past two years, including working on a new design for Gemini that could make it a proper Google Assistant replacement on smartphones.
While there's no official information on when we can expect to see this feature rolling out to more accounts, the fact that it's available and usable in the latest beta suggests that it's nearing release, and Google is working on ironing out any bugs that it might introduce to Gemini.