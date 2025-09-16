Are Your Google Gemini Chats Disappearing? Here's What You Can Do

If you're an avid user of Google's Gemini Live feature or AI chatbot, you may have noticed something annoying: Now and then, without much rhyme or reason, Google automatically deletes your Gemini chat history. For those who only use the service occasionally, there's not as much content left to lose. We've heard reports of Gemini nixing up to four days' worth of AI-generated conversations, which could have potentially larger consequences for individuals using the chatbot to assist with long-form projects. We've also heard about Gemini failing to hang onto critical data, while the actual bot conversation remains untouched.

This auto-delete phenomenon doesn't seem to be affecting every Google Gemini user, but the risk of this happening to anyone is really 50/50 at this point. That's a massive deal-breaker for any AI chatbot, especially for those attempting to use the Gemini platform as a Google Assistant alternative, or for complex research or business purposes. Fortunately, you can rely on a couple of backup tools, including Google Drive and Google's AI Studio, to preserve important AI chats.