Are Your Google Gemini Chats Disappearing? Here's What You Can Do
If you're an avid user of Google's Gemini Live feature or AI chatbot, you may have noticed something annoying: Now and then, without much rhyme or reason, Google automatically deletes your Gemini chat history. For those who only use the service occasionally, there's not as much content left to lose. We've heard reports of Gemini nixing up to four days' worth of AI-generated conversations, which could have potentially larger consequences for individuals using the chatbot to assist with long-form projects. We've also heard about Gemini failing to hang onto critical data, while the actual bot conversation remains untouched.
This auto-delete phenomenon doesn't seem to be affecting every Google Gemini user, but the risk of this happening to anyone is really 50/50 at this point. That's a massive deal-breaker for any AI chatbot, especially for those attempting to use the Gemini platform as a Google Assistant alternative, or for complex research or business purposes. Fortunately, you can rely on a couple of backup tools, including Google Drive and Google's AI Studio, to preserve important AI chats.
How to safeguard your Google Gemini chats
The case of the disappearing Gemini chats is a pervasive issue that's been occurring for at least the last several months, both on the web and the app. Google still hasn't come up with an official fix, which is a pity, especially since the company has been rolling out a slew of new AI tools for Gemini Pro users. Until Google rolls out a fix, you can back up your conversations to Google Drive. While you won't be able to store your Gemini conversations in Drive automatically, you can create a Google Doc where you can manually paste your Gemini chats to keep them safe. Google AI Studio users can also customize the AI tool to auto-save chats and other activities to Google Cloud.
However, you'll still need to make sure you're manually capturing these Gemini conversations. In fact, you can use just about any cloud backup service to store your Gemini chats. This could be as simple as a program like Microsoft OneNote or Notes for macOS. And if you're really in a rush, there's always the tried and trusted method of emailing or texting Gemini chat results to yourself.