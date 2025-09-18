Is It Safe To Keep Your MacBook Pro Plugged In All The Time?

MacBook Pros come with a built-in rechargeable battery, and newer models pack massive batteries, boosting their lifespan. However, each laptop battery has a finite amount of life that is reflected by its charge cycles. And we have it on good authority that the vast majority of MacBooks, including the MacBook Pro, are engineered to deliver up to 1,000 cycles before the battery hits its maximum cycle count.

Once you and your Mac reach this point, the battery loses 20% of its original power. Your Mac will still charge to 100% (if you let it), but it won't be the same 100% it could reach when it still had cycles left to burn through.

But what if you just decide to keep your MacBook Pro plugged in all the time, and is it even safe to do so? The short answer is yes, and it's primarily because of a feature called Optimized Battery Charging (OBC). Introduced with macOS Catalina 10.15.5 in May 2020, OBC is a predictive tool in macOS that tasks the computer with memorizing your typical charging routines.

The endgame is to teach your Mac when, and for how long, you have your laptop plugged in to charge. As a result, your MacBook Pro won't charge past 80% until you're just about ready to stop using it for the day. You can think of OBC as a personal assistant that wants you to get as much life out of your MacBook as possible.