iPhone Air Launch In China Delayed

The launch of Apple's brand-new iPhone Air in China has been temporarily delayed, according to a report in the South China Morning Post. The reason behind the delay stems from the iPhone Air incorporating an eSIM instead of physical SIM cards. As a result, there are reportedly some regulatory issues in play that Apple needs to work out with the Chinese government.

Still, Apple remains optimistic that all three of China's major telecom operators — China Unicom, China Mobile, and China Telecom — will eventually carry the iPhone Air.

Shortly after the iPhone Air unveiling, Apple's online store in China indicated that the device would be available for pre-order on September 12 and arriving in stores one week later. The iPhone Air webpage has since been updated to say that "Release information will be updated later."

There's no timetable for when that might be, but it stands to reason that Apple is working extremely hard to address any potential concerns and issues. Recall that China is a massive market for Apple and, as of last quarter, sales in China accounted for 15-17% of Apple's global revenue.