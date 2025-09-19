4 Hidden Google Chrome For Android Features You Need To Start Using

There are times when you are browsing something on your phone and want to send it to your computer for later, perhaps to get a deeper dive on a bigger screen. There are a number of ways you can manage this, including using features like Quick Share, email, or a chat app. However, none of those are as seamless as Chrome's built-in "Send to devices" feature. This often-overlooked feature is hidden in Chrome's Share menu and allows you to share the webpage with other devices, as long as you're signed in with the same Google account on them. It doesn't matter if you're actually using the other device at that time. You can share the webpage, and the next time you open Chrome on that device, the shared link will appear as a notification.

To use the feature, tap the three-dot menu icon and select the Share option. This will open a panel with a bunch of options to share the webpage, including Send to devices. Tap it to see the list of all other devices on which you are signed into Chrome with the same account. You can then choose a device to share the webpage, and it'll magically appear on that device. Remember, you can do this when using Chrome on other platforms as well.