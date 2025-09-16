These 3 iOS 26 Features Aren't Available At Launch

Apple announces a lot of new features coming to the latest iOS version every year. However, not all of these features make it to the OS on day one. With iOS 18, for example, the company delayed a total of 11 features, most of them related to Apple Intelligence. At the time of the iPhone 16 launch, the company promoted several functions that would only be available with further iterations of the software — iOS 18.1 and iOS 18.2 — which naturally disappointed consumers.

In fact, the main Apple Intelligence feature expected to land with iOS 18.4 — Siri with on-screen awareness — was pushed to 2026 as it just wasn't ready. This generated a lot of commotion from users, with Apple having to publicly address the delay. Owing to this, the Cupertino giant played it safe on what it would unveil during the WWDC 2025 keynote, so that all the features would be ready for release on time. While Apple seems to have delivered on that front to a large extent, we found three features to be missing from the new iOS 26 release. While that's certainly better than the 11 from last year, users will have to wait for these functions to be rolled out via OTA updates.