How To Boot Your Android Phone Into Safe Mode (And Why You Should)

If your Android phone is misbehaving, crashing frequently, freezing, restarting randomly, or lagging significantly, it's likely that a third-party application is the culprit. Even if you are cautious and only download apps from the Google Play Store, it's not uncommon for low-quality and malicious apps to slip past Google's safeguards. Fortunately, Android, like many other platforms, comes with a built-in Safe Mode, which is an excellent diagnostic mode that can help determine whether a third-party app is responsible for your phone's issues or if they are caused by faulty hardware or the operating system itself.

This is possible because the safe mode temporarily disables all third-party apps on your Android phone and only runs the core system software and services, including any apps that may have come preloaded out of the box. If your phone works fine in safe mode and you don't encounter any of the issues that you faced earlier, one or more apps that you have installed are causing issues. You can then remove recently installed or updated apps to see if the problem goes away.