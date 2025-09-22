The Largest Known Things In The Universe, Ranked By Size

Space. It's really, really big. How big is it? Well, according to astronomers, the observable universe is around 92 billion light-years in diameter, but that's all we can see (hence the word "observable"). For all we know, the universe as we see it is but a tiny speck of an even larger reality, which honestly wouldn't be out of the question given the massive size of "objects" we have already discovered.

Many people have trouble comprehending the true scale of things. Imagine you took a road trip across the contiguous United States. That's over 2,900 miles. Now try picturing taking a similar journey across Jupiter's iconic Great Red Spot. It might look small, but that's only because the planet is so huge; the crimson storm is over 10,000 miles wide. And sizes only increase exponentially after you leave the interplanetary neighborhood we call the solar system.

Here are the largest objects and phenomena we've observed in the universe so far. For the sake of variety, we've divided it into four categories: planets, stars, galaxies, and structures (phenomena that don't fit into the previous categories). Furthermore, each item was selected using the metric of length. Since new discoveries are being made every day, entries in this article could easily become obsolete at a moment's notice.