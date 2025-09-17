The Outsiders Is A New Fitness Tracker On iOS For Serious Athletes

Alongside the release of iOS 26, Gentler Stories, the parent company of the popular fitness app Gentler Streak, announced its second app called The Outsiders. Following the success of its first app, Gentler Stories decided to focus more on the fitness-obsessed segment with The Outsiders. It's primarily meant for performance-driven athletes with structured training and data-driven progress. All of this jargon is part of the company's goal to represent a community that wasn't able to get all the important workout data in a single app with a proper explanation of how they're evolving.

With that, Gentler Streak continues its mission of being a more inclusive fitness tracker, while The Outsiders is for those who see training as part of who they are. "They're internally motivated, follow structured sessions at moderate to high intensity, and keep performance improvement front of mind," the company's co-founder, Katarina Lotrič, explains while talking about the target audience for the app. Built around training load and recovery, the app offers clear guidance on when to push your body and when to hold back based on the metrics available from your Apple Watch that encapsulate the effort taken previously, alongside sleep and vitals data.