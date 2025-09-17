The Outsiders Is A New Fitness Tracker On iOS For Serious Athletes
Alongside the release of iOS 26, Gentler Stories, the parent company of the popular fitness app Gentler Streak, announced its second app called The Outsiders. Following the success of its first app, Gentler Stories decided to focus more on the fitness-obsessed segment with The Outsiders. It's primarily meant for performance-driven athletes with structured training and data-driven progress. All of this jargon is part of the company's goal to represent a community that wasn't able to get all the important workout data in a single app with a proper explanation of how they're evolving.
With that, Gentler Streak continues its mission of being a more inclusive fitness tracker, while The Outsiders is for those who see training as part of who they are. "They're internally motivated, follow structured sessions at moderate to high intensity, and keep performance improvement front of mind," the company's co-founder, Katarina Lotrič, explains while talking about the target audience for the app. Built around training load and recovery, the app offers clear guidance on when to push your body and when to hold back based on the metrics available from your Apple Watch that encapsulate the effort taken previously, alongside sleep and vitals data.
Lots of detailed insights for fitness enthusiasts
The main app screen — called Today — shows your Training Readiness score, which is based on the ratio of chronic training load combined with body metrics and sleep quality. The developers explain that this helps users understand what kind of effort their body is ready for and helps them set the right intensity for the day. The Progress tab helps you understand your training specifics, heart rate during workouts, and training load.
A calendar shows your training summary, helping you track hard training periods and recovery weeks. Finally, the Workouts tab resembles the one available with Gentler Streak, giving you complete insight into all workouts you've been doing in the current week, month, and year. With the app now available on the App Store, The Outsiders is already compatible with Apple's Liquid Glass UI and offers a solid set of metrics for serious athletes. An update will soon add features such as cycling power zones, efficiency factor, aerobic decoupling, intensity factor, and variability index based on Apple Watch data. There's also an Apple Watch app on the cards to view relevant information straight from the wrist. The Outsiders is free to download but requires a subscription to unlock all perks.