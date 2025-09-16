The Best iOS 26 Apps That Have Been Updated With The New Liquid Glass Design

Gentler Streak: The best app to track your fitness goals with motivation has been updated with Liquid Glass aesthetics. Pretty much the entire app has been revamped, from how the app displays your data to the page that displays the perks of being a premium subscriber.

The Outsiders: Also from Gentler Stories, this new app offers everything a serious athlete needs to know, from their training to their daily readiness — based on the data extracted from Apple's Health app.

Tripsy: If you're planning your next trip, you need this app. Now, you can have an immersive map, get collaboration alerts, browse cycling routes, etc., while enjoying the app in an all-new Liquid Glass look.

José Adorno/BGR

Denim: Apple Music has several new features in iOS 26, but Denim remains the best app to create custom playlist covers. Everything looks more transparent, which is a nice touch.

SongCapsule: This Apple Music trivia game lets you compete with friends and strangers across the globe to see who is fastest at identifying songs playing through human-curated playlists. Users can guess the title, artist, album, or release year of songs. You can play with any Apple Music playlist, including your own.

NowPlaying: Get a full experience of the music playing near you. In this update, NowPlaying features new content types, artist-based playlists, Discogs login & collection, AI summaries, and 25x faster barcode scanning for discovering new music — all with a new UI.