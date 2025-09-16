The Best iOS 26 Apps That Have Been Updated With The New Liquid Glass Design
iOS 26 is finally available to install on iPhone devices. After three long months of beta testing, iPhone users can finally take advantage of the new Liquid Glass UI in the iOS interface. Several developers have also made improvements to their apps and redesigned them to match Apple's new aesthetics. While large corporations like Meta and Google usually take a little longer to update their apps with the latest iOS features, several other developers have eagerly awaited the iOS 26 release to show how their apps can be even better with this update.
This is exactly why we've gathered 12 of the best apps that have been updated with the all-new Liquid Glass design and several other improvements. These apps have undergone a major design overhaul — looking modern and fresh compared to previous versions. We hope you'll find some familiar mentions, and perhaps your next favorite app for working out, planning a trip, gaming, or listening to your favorite tunes.
These iOS 26 apps are shining with Liquid Glass
Gentler Streak: The best app to track your fitness goals with motivation has been updated with Liquid Glass aesthetics. Pretty much the entire app has been revamped, from how the app displays your data to the page that displays the perks of being a premium subscriber.
The Outsiders: Also from Gentler Stories, this new app offers everything a serious athlete needs to know, from their training to their daily readiness — based on the data extracted from Apple's Health app.
Tripsy: If you're planning your next trip, you need this app. Now, you can have an immersive map, get collaboration alerts, browse cycling routes, etc., while enjoying the app in an all-new Liquid Glass look.
Denim: Apple Music has several new features in iOS 26, but Denim remains the best app to create custom playlist covers. Everything looks more transparent, which is a nice touch.
SongCapsule: This Apple Music trivia game lets you compete with friends and strangers across the globe to see who is fastest at identifying songs playing through human-curated playlists. Users can guess the title, artist, album, or release year of songs. You can play with any Apple Music playlist, including your own.
NowPlaying: Get a full experience of the music playing near you. In this update, NowPlaying features new content types, artist-based playlists, Discogs login & collection, AI summaries, and 25x faster barcode scanning for discovering new music — all with a new UI.
A few more apps with the Liquid Glass redesign
Carrot Weather: This popular weather app has been updated with iOS 26's Liquid Glass design language. More importantly, you can now have unlimited conversations with the Carrot AI thanks to Apple Intelligence features.
Waterllama: This drinking water tracker has been updated with Liquid Glass while incorporating Apple's Foundation Models. You can also view highlights of the day's intake on the Celebrate My Day recap illustration.
Foodllama: Recently released by Llama Luna Apps, Foodllama uses AI to help you track your calorie intake by taking photos of the food you eat. This update brings Apple Health sync, the ability to switch between total grams and percentage, and support for a Pescatarian diet.
Budget Flow: Track your expenses with this app while using Apple Intelligence to get an enhanced receipt scanner that quickly adds your expenses to the app.
Orbit: This beautiful app helps you manage your online subscriptions. The developer says people waste around $1,500 yearly on forgotten subscriptions, so they want to help you understand where your money is going.
Teleprompter Pro: How much can you improve a teleprompter app? For this developer, this Liquid Glass update was all about improving usability while offering the best interface during live productions and studio recordings.