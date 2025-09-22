Google Gemini Has One Gaming Feature That ChatGPT Can't Compete With (Yet)

Imagine you're taking the dog for a walk when a brilliant idea for a video game strikes you. You rush home, grab your laptop, fire up some software, and type out a few sentences describing the world of your game. You click a button, and boom, the video game world appears on your computer screen. This isn't speculative fiction, as Google's Genie 3 is a step in this direction.

In August 2025, Google's AI research firm, DeepMind, introduced Genie 3. It is a world-building model capable of generating fully dynamic, three-dimensional environments in real time from text and image prompts. Call it an instant video game that tops out at 720p resolution at 24 frames per second, and can maintain these specs for a few minutes at a time.

The last few years have seen exponential developments in large language models (LLMs) like Google's Gemini models and OpenAI's ChatGPT. This has allowed developers to perfect the kind of agent-based AI systems that serve as building blocks for tools like Genie 3. That said, OpenAI currently doesn't have any products in its arsenal that could complete with Genie 3's world-building capabilities.