Samsung Issued An Emergency Update For Android Galaxy Users - Here's Why

If you're one of the millions of individuals who own a Samsung Galaxy smartphone or tablet, we highly suggest you drop everything you're doing and update your device, pronto. The cause for concern is a critical security vulnerability on Android's end, referred to as CVE-2025-21043. Detected via WhatsApp, the culprit is an image-parsing library at libimagecodec.quram. This third-party software has an out-of-bounds write vulnerability, causing the program's memory allocation to go haywire. Amidst this internal chaos, hackers are able to exploit the system's writing process with malicious code.

Samsung has clarified that this type of vulnerability has been successfully used to target Galaxy devices in the past, which is why you don't want to put off updating any longer than you have to — any amount of dawdling could put any private data stored on your phone at serious risk.

WhatsApp has also released its own patch in response to the system exploit. Even if you're using an iPhone or another type of non-Galaxy device, now is definitely the best time to make sure your phone or tablet is running the latest OS and app versions.