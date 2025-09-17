Don't Miss The Sept. 21 Partial Solar Eclipse: Here's Where You Can See It

There's something endearing about the way the world rallies around eclipses of the Sun and Moon. Most years, there are several opportunities to experience the incredible phenomenon of one celestial body obscuring another, and one of these dates is coming up soon. On September 21, 2025, a partial solar eclipse is set to take place. Billed as the "equinox eclipse" — because it occurs one day before the autumnal equinox — this particular eclipse event will only be viewable from New Zealand, Antarctica, and parts of the South Pacific.

Experts are expecting 86% lunar coverage of the Sun this time around, with the best views of the crossing likely to occur in the southern parts of New Zealand and from Antarctica's many research stations. You want the best seats in the house? The Southern Hemisphere is where you need to be.

Unfortunately, this is the last solar eclipse of the year, which means a majority of Earth won't be privy to walk-outside-your-house-and-look-at-the-sky views of the Moon blocking the Sun. But that doesn't mean you won't be able to watch at all.