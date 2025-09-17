Google Makes It Even Easier To Keep Up With The Sites And Creators You Love In Discover
Google seems to be trying to turn your Discover page in the Google app into a one-stop-shop for all the content that you enjoy. On top of recently making it possible to add preferred sources to your Discover page, Google is also adding new ways to find the different types of content that you love, even if it comes from different platforms.
According to a post shared on the Google blog, Google has started rolling out a way for content on X, Instagram, YouTube Shorts, and more to start appearing in Discover. That means you'll soon start seeing more than just news and articles.
One thing that the blog post doesn't make clear, though, is whether or not Google will give users any sort of control over what new content types they see from creators on their pages. I, personally, don't really want to see posts from X and other social media networks in Discover, so hopefully we'll be able to turn them off or tune them out somehow if we'd rather stick to websites.
Google will also let you follow publishers
Another way that Google is updating Discover in the Google app is by letting you follow specific creators and publishers. This is similar to the previous change that Google made that lets you add preferred sources. However, this change will allow you to look at an actual list of curated content from only the sites and creators that you choose to follow.
These updates are all about making Discover "a more helpful jumping-off point for exploring the content you love," Google explains in its blog post. Further, the company says that it will continue to look for new ways to improve Discover going forward. Google says users should see the ability to follow publishers and creators in their Google app starting today.
Combined with the updates that Google has been making to Gemini and its other services — like Gemini's new media category system – these new Discover features should make finding the content you want to see easier as they roll out over the coming weeks.