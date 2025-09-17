Google Makes It Even Easier To Keep Up With The Sites And Creators You Love In Discover

Google seems to be trying to turn your Discover page in the Google app into a one-stop-shop for all the content that you enjoy. On top of recently making it possible to add preferred sources to your Discover page, Google is also adding new ways to find the different types of content that you love, even if it comes from different platforms.

According to a post shared on the Google blog, Google has started rolling out a way for content on X, Instagram, YouTube Shorts, and more to start appearing in Discover. That means you'll soon start seeing more than just news and articles.

One thing that the blog post doesn't make clear, though, is whether or not Google will give users any sort of control over what new content types they see from creators on their pages. I, personally, don't really want to see posts from X and other social media networks in Discover, so hopefully we'll be able to turn them off or tune them out somehow if we'd rather stick to websites.