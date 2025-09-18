How To Use macOS Tahoe's New Automatic Hotspot Connection With Your iPhone

To make use of this new feature, which automatically connects your Mac to your known hotspot, all you need to do is pull up the computer's Wi-Fi settings. You can easily access them by clicking on the Wi-Fi icon in the menu bar then pressing Wi-Fi Settings. Once opened, scroll down to the bottom of the Settings window, where you should see two options that read Ask to join networks and Ask to join hotspots.

In this case, the one you want to change is Ask to join hotspots. By default it is set to Ask To Join. However, if you click the toggle next to the setting, you'll be able to choose between Never, Ask To Join, and Automatic. Go ahead and change the toggle to Automatic, and from now on, your Mac will automatically connect to your phone's hotspot whenever it is turned on and in range.

The really nice thing about this change, too, is that it isn't tied just to iPhones. If you use an Android phone or any other type of hotspot, you can also connect to it automatically once you have it set up as a known hotspot in your Mac's settings.