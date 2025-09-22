Apple To Boost iPhone 17 Production Due To Strong Demand

Due to unexpectedly high-demand, Apple is reportedly telling suppliers to boost production on the company's entry-level iPhone 17 models. Specifically, The Information relays that Apple told Foxconn and other assemblers to increase production by 40%. That's a significant increase and helped drive shares of Apple up to $245 before the close of trading on Friday.

Of course, without additional context it's tough to discern exactly what's going on. For example, it's possible that iPhone 17 demand is higher simply because consumers are finding the iPhone 17 Pro models too expensive. Recall that the entry-level iPhone 16 Pro was priced at $999. The entry-level iPhone 17 Pro, meanwhile, starts at $1099.

A $200 price increase is no small thing, and is perhaps the reason behind the surge in iPhone 17 interest. Incidentally, Tim Cook told CNBC this week that the price increase has nothing to do with President Trump's tariffs. "There's no increase for tariffs in the prices to be totally clear," Cook said.