Would Helicopters Work On Mars? This Study Has A Theory For Making One
Helicopters on Mars may sound like something from a science fiction novel — or perhaps just a typical "Doctor Who" episode. But actually, they're not fully confined to the world of sci-fi; after all, Mars exploration has a promising future ahead, including innovations on how to use new rendering techniques to digitally map the red planet for more efficient missions. Now, a new study looks ahead toward the technology and application for helicopters on Earth's neighboring planet.
The issues faced with helicopter flight on Mars include the planet's relatively thin atmosphere (helicopter blades need to push against air molecules to generate lift, so fewer molecules means lift is hard to come by), how cold the air is, and the fact that someone can't be there in person to fly the craft real-time. NASA was already able to combat these challenges with its Ingenuity helicopter. Its rotors were designed to be exceedingly large and were given the ability to spin faster to handle Mars' thinner atmosphere. Ingenuity also had its own heater to deal with the cold, as well as advanced flight commands to overcome the remoteness. Now, helicopter science on Mars looks to go even further and tackle bigger challenges.
A paper published through Cornell University was posted on September 2, 2025. The publication highlights that NASA is working on an innovative Mars Science Helicopter (MSH) that could explore much farther and faster. This paper highlights that test flights for drones using the software that will power the MSH have already been highly successful. With the ability to think on its own, monitor its own health, and respond to emergencies, the MSH could pave the future for not only Mars exploration, but also for some Earth-based applications, as well.
How the Mars helicopters would work
Drone technology has opened up new ways to explore by reaching places that traditional rovers can't safely get to. NASA's Ingenuity helicopter proved that flying on Mars was possible with 72 successful flights. However, Ingenuity was a test project to simply show that flight could work in Mars' atmosphere. The new Mars Science Helicopter is being designed to fly longer distances, handle rough terrain, and even perform scientific experiments. If all goes well, the MSH might even help us uncover the secrets to life on Mars (though some cosmic rays might be involved with that).
The helicopter needs its own brain, in a manner of speaking, referred to as Autonomy. Before a mission, scientists would create a flight plan for Autonomy with waypoints and tasks. A feature referred to as Healthguard would then ensure that the MSH is functioning optimally. If something goes wrong, it will alert the Autonomy system.
A test drone called ModalAI Sentinel ran the same Autonomy software. Across 170 trials, the system responded correctly to challenges like finding safe landing spots in emergency events. The Healthguard system also worked in 100 more trials with a detection accuracy of 98.5% regarding issues such as failing sensors and battery problems. Tests then moved on to a Sentinel drone that was initially tethered for safety. After 30 successful flights, it was moved on to outdoor field tests in desert-like terrain without the tether. In these tests, it took off, navigated a flight path, and landed all without human input. This proved the system could work outside of simulations.
The future for the Mars helicopter and its systems
Looking ahead, there are still some improvements and innovations that could enhance the Mars Space Helicopter. The system could trigger tasks based on real-time data for more efficiency in ever-changing situations. Smarter algorithms could enhance its overall performance for complex missions. The publication also points out that future improvements could center on coordinating multiple autonomous robots all working together, which would pave the way for more advanced space and Earth applications.
For example, the Autonomy and Healthguard system, first designed for the MSH, has also shown strong performance when appended to more Earth-based applications, such as search and rescue drones. Across 400 test flights and competition runs, it's already worked reliably with no software failures. In other words, given that the framework offers flexible decision making and high-level control, it's useful not only for Mars missions, but also for other robotic and aerospace applications.
All in all, the future looks bright for the Mars Space Helicopter. Perhaps one day, a team of astronauts and their trusty NASA AI doctor will spend extended time exploring Mars. The use of the MSH could help them to scan the terrain, scout for potential sites that humans need to personally check out, and even help move supplies around. With that potential future in mind, this project will certainly be an exciting one to watch as it develops.