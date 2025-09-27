Would Helicopters Work On Mars? This Study Has A Theory For Making One

Helicopters on Mars may sound like something from a science fiction novel — or perhaps just a typical "Doctor Who" episode. But actually, they're not fully confined to the world of sci-fi; after all, Mars exploration has a promising future ahead, including innovations on how to use new rendering techniques to digitally map the red planet for more efficient missions. Now, a new study looks ahead toward the technology and application for helicopters on Earth's neighboring planet.

The issues faced with helicopter flight on Mars include the planet's relatively thin atmosphere (helicopter blades need to push against air molecules to generate lift, so fewer molecules means lift is hard to come by), how cold the air is, and the fact that someone can't be there in person to fly the craft real-time. NASA was already able to combat these challenges with its Ingenuity helicopter. Its rotors were designed to be exceedingly large and were given the ability to spin faster to handle Mars' thinner atmosphere. Ingenuity also had its own heater to deal with the cold, as well as advanced flight commands to overcome the remoteness. Now, helicopter science on Mars looks to go even further and tackle bigger challenges.

A paper published through Cornell University was posted on September 2, 2025. The publication highlights that NASA is working on an innovative Mars Science Helicopter (MSH) that could explore much farther and faster. This paper highlights that test flights for drones using the software that will power the MSH have already been highly successful. With the ability to think on its own, monitor its own health, and respond to emergencies, the MSH could pave the future for not only Mars exploration, but also for some Earth-based applications, as well.