NASA's AI Doctor May Be The Key To Surviving A Mars Mission

In NASA's current missions, medical risks are manageable. There's the opportunity for emergency evacuations, real-time communications, and the ability to send samples to Earth. However, long-term future missions, such as going to Mars, will take away that safety net. There are no evacuations, there is no ability to get new supplies, and there is no easy way to communicate with Earth.

NASA is researching the idea of using artificial intelligence (AI) to create a "doctor" for these missions. Part of this initiative includes a Crew Medical Officer (CMO) Digital Assistant to help guide decisions, suggest evaluations, and recommend treatments. The crew may also wear devices that monitor their physical health, with the CMO Digital Assistant using the data.

This raises the question of whether this is the right call on inherently dangerous Mars missions. NASA is focused on keeping humans involved in all stages, and early tests have been promising. However, AI in health care has been met with concerns, including the possibility of inherent biases and data security risks, as well as the lack of clear accountability for AI decisions.