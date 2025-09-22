Chrome On Android Just Nabbed One Of NotebookLM's Biggest Features

Google is once again expanding the availability of some of the best NotebookLM features beyond the AI-powered tool. The tech giant has begun to roll out the feature to Google Chrome on Android, with reports suggesting that users can now listen to the content of web pages using Google's AI podcast generation system.

The new feature was spotted by Android Authority, which notes that it isn't available to everyone just yet. However, this is pretty standard for Google, which tends to roll out new features in batches. Audio Overviews made waves when they first came to NotebookLM months ago, as the AI generated two "hosts" that went over information in an entertaining and engaging way.

Google expanded on that initial availability by bringing the feature to Google Docs as well, and now reports suggest the feature is available in the latest stable version of the Chrome app on Android (version 140.0.7339.124). Unfortunately, I wasn't able to test it myself, as the update hasn't hit my Chrome app just yet.