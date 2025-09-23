The ChatGPT Subscription That Costs Less Than $5/Month Expands To More Markets

OpenAI might be about to release some mysterious and expensive new ChatGPT features, but the AI firm is also working to expand ChatGPT access at the low end of the spectrum. The company unveiled ChatGPT Go in mid-August, its cheapest subscription. Priced at under INR 399 ($4.50) per month, ChatGPT Go was available only in India at launch, though OpenAI said it would expand it to other markets. A month later, OpenAI is ready to expand ChatGPT Go access to more countries, starting with Indonesia.

OpenAI's vice president and head of ChatGPT, Nick Turley, announced ChatGPT Go in August. Turley also announced the expansion to Indonesia late on Monday. "We just launched ChatGPT Go in Indonesia! For only Rp75.000 per month, subscribers get 10× higher message limits, 10× more image generations, 10× more file uploads, and double the memory compared to our free plan," Turley said on X.

The OpenAI executive added that ChatGPT Go turned out to be quite a success in India. ChatGPT subscribers doubled in the country after the low-cost subscription was released. Turley also explained why OpenAI picked Indonesia as the next country to get access to ChatGPT Go. Indonesia is one of ChatGPT's top five markets by weekly active users.