The ChatGPT Subscription That Costs Less Than $5/Month Expands To More Markets
OpenAI might be about to release some mysterious and expensive new ChatGPT features, but the AI firm is also working to expand ChatGPT access at the low end of the spectrum. The company unveiled ChatGPT Go in mid-August, its cheapest subscription. Priced at under INR 399 ($4.50) per month, ChatGPT Go was available only in India at launch, though OpenAI said it would expand it to other markets. A month later, OpenAI is ready to expand ChatGPT Go access to more countries, starting with Indonesia.
OpenAI's vice president and head of ChatGPT, Nick Turley, announced ChatGPT Go in August. Turley also announced the expansion to Indonesia late on Monday. "We just launched ChatGPT Go in Indonesia! For only Rp75.000 per month, subscribers get 10× higher message limits, 10× more image generations, 10× more file uploads, and double the memory compared to our free plan," Turley said on X.
— Nick Turley (@nickaturley) September 23, 2025
— Nick Turley (@nickaturley) September 23, 2025
The OpenAI executive added that ChatGPT Go turned out to be quite a success in India. ChatGPT subscribers doubled in the country after the low-cost subscription was released. Turley also explained why OpenAI picked Indonesia as the next country to get access to ChatGPT Go. Indonesia is one of ChatGPT's top five markets by weekly active users.
What can you do with ChatGPT Go?
OpenAI's support document detailing ChatGPT Go features lists the first two markets, India and Indonesia, and notes that "other countries and regions may be eligible in the future." Here's what's included in ChatGPT Go, according to the AI firm:
- Extended access to GPT-5
- Extended access to image generation
- Extended access to file uploads
- Extended access to advanced data analysis
- Longer memory for more personalized responses
- Access to projects, tasks, and custom GPTs
OpenAI doesn't mention them, but we've already determined the access limits for ChatGPT Go, based on the multipliers in Turley's tweets announcing ChatGPT Go for India and Indonesia:
- 100 GPT-5 messages every 5 hours and 10 GPT-5 Thinking messages per day
- Up to 20 image generations per day
- 30 file uploads per day
- 32K tokens context window (GPT-5 Fast)
You should also know that ChatGPT Go does not support legacy models like GPT-4o, and doesn't offer access to Sora or connectors. Comparing the various ChatGPT subscriptions, including ChatGPT Go, for usage limits and features should help you decide what plan makes the best sense for you. If you're just starting out with ChatGPT, you might want to explore some under-the-radar ChatGPT features that should improve your interactions with the chatbot.