Amazon Has A Smart Roku Projector On Sale For 28% Off Users Are Calling 'Amazing'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your movie night is about to get an upgrade. Roku streaming devices are known for being a cheap way to gain fast access to a wide variety of streaming content, and the new Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector D1R Cube takes things a step further by delivering the convenience of Roku's ever-expanding services alongside the fun and portability of a high-definition projector. Even better, there's currently a pretty sweet deal on it.

Right now, Amazon is running a coupon promotion where you can save $70 off the device's $249.99 price tag, netting you a powerful and portable little device for around $180. To get in on the action, simply remember to tick the coupon price box before adding it to your Amazon cart and checking out. You'll have until 11:59 p.m. on October 1, 2025 to claim the offer.

There's quite a bit of power under the hood of the D1R Cube. On Amazon, the device has garnered mostly positive reviews, and many are giving high praise to the first ever projector with Roku built in. With an easy setup and features that make for high-quality projection at a reasonable price, Amazon's current promotion makes this a hard device to say no to.