Amazon Has A Smart Roku Projector On Sale For 28% Off Users Are Calling 'Amazing'
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Your movie night is about to get an upgrade. Roku streaming devices are known for being a cheap way to gain fast access to a wide variety of streaming content, and the new Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector D1R Cube takes things a step further by delivering the convenience of Roku's ever-expanding services alongside the fun and portability of a high-definition projector. Even better, there's currently a pretty sweet deal on it.
Right now, Amazon is running a coupon promotion where you can save $70 off the device's $249.99 price tag, netting you a powerful and portable little device for around $180. To get in on the action, simply remember to tick the coupon price box before adding it to your Amazon cart and checking out. You'll have until 11:59 p.m. on October 1, 2025 to claim the offer.
There's quite a bit of power under the hood of the D1R Cube. On Amazon, the device has garnered mostly positive reviews, and many are giving high praise to the first ever projector with Roku built in. With an easy setup and features that make for high-quality projection at a reasonable price, Amazon's current promotion makes this a hard device to say no to.
Save $70 on the Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector D1R Cube
The D1R Cube delivers up to 1080p HD native resolution, and can project on screens 40 to 150 inches in size without the need for initiating a manual setup. The device is also equipped with Dolby Audio and includes 10W Dolby-certified speakers to help deliver big, crystal-clear sound. If you have your own speakers, easily connect them with Bluetooth 5.2, and the 2.4G/5G Wi-Fi options ensures you're breezing through streaming content in no time.
The D1R Cube is going to be great for anyone looking for a plug-and-play experience that includes everything they already enjoy about their typical Roku device. Stream Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV+, and more, or take advantage of the device's USB-A and HDMI ports to connect your favorite console for the ultimate gaming experience. With a solid 4.5-star rating and 27 reviews, customers are loving its portability, ease of use, and screen clarity. Though all the reviews are highly favorable, one thing to keep in mind is that the D1R Cube does require a cabled power connection, which may limit the portability of the device.
Anyone looking to step up their movie nights or stream the big game with friends is sure to get a ton of mileage out of the D1R, but don't forget that the holidays are right around the corner as well. Pick one up as a gift for a friend or family member, or simply add Roku's D1R Cube to your entertainment arsenal. Either way, you'll be saving big on a little powerhouse of a machine.