Future Gemini Updates Could Help The AI Decide When To Look At Your Phone Screen

Gemini already offers a way to interact with the content on your phone's screen. Gemini Live, as the feature is called, has been evolving consistently since Google first launched it in August 2024. Now, a new look at code inside the Google app suggests that the company may be looking to give Gemini even more access to your phone screen — with your permission, of course.

This latest information comes from Android Authority, which recently completed an APK teardown of the Google app. According to the breakdown, Google has made changes that could point to an alternate setup for Gemini's "Ask about screen" mode, which also powers Circle to Search.

Currently, if you want to ask Gemini about something on your screen, you need to pull up the Gemini overlay and activate Gemini with a word or a button. Then, you have to tap on the "Ask about screen" option. However, based on the alternate setup, it seems Google may offer the option to let Gemini determine when you are asking about your screen, so that it can automatically pull up needed context.