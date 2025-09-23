Future Gemini Updates Could Help The AI Decide When To Look At Your Phone Screen
Gemini already offers a way to interact with the content on your phone's screen. Gemini Live, as the feature is called, has been evolving consistently since Google first launched it in August 2024. Now, a new look at code inside the Google app suggests that the company may be looking to give Gemini even more access to your phone screen — with your permission, of course.
This latest information comes from Android Authority, which recently completed an APK teardown of the Google app. According to the breakdown, Google has made changes that could point to an alternate setup for Gemini's "Ask about screen" mode, which also powers Circle to Search.
Currently, if you want to ask Gemini about something on your screen, you need to pull up the Gemini overlay and activate Gemini with a word or a button. Then, you have to tap on the "Ask about screen" option. However, based on the alternate setup, it seems Google may offer the option to let Gemini determine when you are asking about your screen, so that it can automatically pull up needed context.
Easier access to your screen
Based on screenshots shared by Android Authority in its report, Google appears to be preparing a new "Screen Context" menu with a setting for "Automatic screen context." When activated, this setting would let Gemini determine if you're asking about something on your screen and then automatically pull up that information and use it to answer your query.
Those same screenshots also seem to show a message that is added to the bottom of the query letting you know that "Gemini automatically referred to your screen to respond," along with information and a link about how to disable the setting. You can see how the setting might work in a video that Android Authority uploaded to YouTube.
Of course, some of the wording and language used in these settings indicate that there is still work to be done, and as with anything found in an APK before Google announces it, the feature is subject to change or even cease to exist at any point in the future until Google confirms it. That said, we'll never be surprised to see deeper Gemini integration, especially as Google works to make AI an even more integral part of its Pixel 10 lineup.