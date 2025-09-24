A Man's iPhone 3GS To iPhone 17 Upgrade Went Viral: It Was A Fake, But It's Still Impressive

Beloved Marvel actor Chris Evans made waves a few years ago when he upgraded from an iPhone 6s to an iPhone 12 after eight years of using the former. Like many others, Evans loved the thin design and the home button. The actor's iPhone upgrade received all that attention because he's a famous star, but plenty of iPhone users might have been in a similar situation. People keep their smartphones for longer than they used to. According to Assurant data for the first quarter of 2025, the average age of an iPhone that's traded in is 3.79 years, and growing.

Fast-forward to the iPhone 17 series, and we have an even more extreme upgrade case going viral on social media. A man upgraded his 2009 iPhone 3GS to the brand-new iPhone 17 Pro, recording the entire stunt on the 16-year-old iPhone, including his experience with Apple retail store employees. As evident in the Instagram video, some were amused to see him use such an old iPhone model, while others praised him. They all told him the iPhone 3GS has no trade-in value, but one staff member advised him to try to resell the handset rather than recycle the device with Apple. Collectors might appreciate the aging device and offer a better price, as is the case with the original iPhone. However, it turns out the stunt was fake, and the user hadn't actually upgraded from a 16-year-old iPhone. That said, there's something nostalgic about seeing the world through an iPhone 3GS, which makes this stunt wholesome.