iPhone 17 Pro To Power Apple's Final 2025 Friday Night Baseball Broadcast

Ahead of the last Friday Night Baseball broadcast of 2025 on Apple TV+ between the Tigers and Red Sox, Apple has announced it will use the new iPhone 17 Pro to stream parts of the game. The company says it's been testing the new iPhone for a live broadcast for a couple of months, and after using it on last week's game, it's confident it can include its premium smartphone as part of the broadcast.

Apple tells BGR it will use four iPhone 17 Pro models during the game on September 26. The new iPhone will capture live gameplay along with ballpark moments, such as batting practice, player introductions, dugout angles, and fans in the crowd. The company will also highlight when it's using the iPhone 17 Pro camera as a way to promote the new lenses during the broadcast.

Streaming in full HD and 60FPS, Apple says that it was even able to get the proper certification for broadcasting Major League Baseball games, ensuring that the quality will be the same as viewers are used to from previous streams on Apple TV+.