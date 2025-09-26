iPhone 17 Pro To Power Apple's Final 2025 Friday Night Baseball Broadcast
Ahead of the last Friday Night Baseball broadcast of 2025 on Apple TV+ between the Tigers and Red Sox, Apple has announced it will use the new iPhone 17 Pro to stream parts of the game. The company says it's been testing the new iPhone for a live broadcast for a couple of months, and after using it on last week's game, it's confident it can include its premium smartphone as part of the broadcast.
Apple tells BGR it will use four iPhone 17 Pro models during the game on September 26. The new iPhone will capture live gameplay along with ballpark moments, such as batting practice, player introductions, dugout angles, and fans in the crowd. The company will also highlight when it's using the iPhone 17 Pro camera as a way to promote the new lenses during the broadcast.
Streaming in full HD and 60FPS, Apple says that it was even able to get the proper certification for broadcasting Major League Baseball games, ensuring that the quality will be the same as viewers are used to from previous streams on Apple TV+.
Here's what you need to know about Apple's latest push with the iPhone 17 Pro
Apple made waves this year with the lenses on the iPhone 17 Pro. While the company always touts the improvements of every major release with music video clips and more, the company is now taking the iPhone to the next level with the ability to be used as a reliable option during an official TV broadcast with the help of an iPad running Blackmagic Camera to correct exposure and white balance in real time.
This Friday, these iPhones will capture live footage from four positions inside Fenway Park, including the home dugout, inside the Green Monster, and an RF cam roaming around the stadium. With last week's game, the company said the iPhone 17 Pro Max was responsible for around 12 cuts during the broadcast.
With the fourth season of Major League Baseball on Apple TV+ about to wrap up, Apple continues to say that Friday Night Baseball brings a weekly doubleheader to TV+ subscribers in 60 countries and regions with enhanced production, expert commentary, and no local broadcast restrictions. Friday night's matchup between the Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox starts at 7:10 p.m. ET.