The iPhone 13 Is The Most Common iPhone In The U.S. Right Now - Reviews.org
An iPhone 13 Pro Max conspiracy theory spread like wildfire on TikTok after the iPhone 17 release, as some people misinterpreted Apple's language detailing a promotional offer for the new iPhone models. Apple said that iPhone 17 deals from carrier partners like T-mobile include up to $1,100 in trade-in for an iPhone 13 Pro model or newer. This prompted some people to think that Apple wanted to collect all the iPhone 13 Pro Max versions, as these might be the best iPhone Apple ever made. As we explained, that's hardly the truth. Apple and its partners routinely target iPhone users who own four-year-old models with such promotions when a new iPhone is unveiled.
A new study from Reviews.org published on Thursday may provide an explanation as to why Apple is targeting iPhone 13 owners primarily in marketing materials. Reviews.org found that the iPhone 13 is the most commonly used iPhone in the U.S. right now, with a 10% share. The iPhone 14 (8%) and iPhone 11 (7%) rank second and third. As for Android, the top three smartphones in use are the Galaxy S9 (10%), Galaxy S10 (6%), and the Galaxy S24 Ultra (6%).
Reviews.org also found that iPhone owners are more satisfied with their devices than Android users. The average score was 4.16 out of 5 for iPhone and 3.98 for Android. Interestingly, the iPhone 15 received a satisfaction score of 5 out of 5, but older models also did well. The iPhone 13 Pro Max, the subject of recent conspiracy theories, had a 4.72 score. The 2018 iPhone XR reached 4.56 out of 5. Comparatively, the newer Galaxy S models topped at 3.6 out of 5.
How often do Americans upgrade their smartphones?
The main scope of the study, which involved some 1,000 responses, 48% of whom were iPhone users, was to explain how often smartphone users in the U.S. upgrade their handsets. Reviews.org found that the average American upgrades their phone once about every 29 months. The survey showed that the average user has had their current phone for 22 months and intends to upgrade in 16 months, which would give the current device a 38-month life. That's three years and two months of theoretical use. The iPhone 13 series, which is mentioned in trade-in promotions, was launched in September 2021. Some buyers have used the handset for up to four years by now.
The Reviews.org survey also identified the main reasons for upgrading to a new device: faster performance (22%), battery issues (18%), and new features (13%). Also, 13% of respondents want to replace their phone because it was lost or broken. Only 6% of users upgrade because of a better deal, like a trade-in offer or a new contract.
The study also looked at the average smartphone price Americans pay, finding that the average user pays $634.35 for their phone, much lower than flagship smartphone prices. The iPhone 17 Pro that Apple released this month starts at $1,099. That said, only about 41% of respondents pay for new handsets via financing options, as 47% pay upfront.
Taken together, these findings explain why Apple and carrier partners would be interested in converting as many iPhone 13 owners as possible to the new iPhone 17 series. The average user might be happy with their iPhone 13, but they're likely due for an upgrade and might have good reasons to purchase one of the new iPhone models.