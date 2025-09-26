The iPhone 13 Is The Most Common iPhone In The U.S. Right Now - Reviews.org

An iPhone 13 Pro Max conspiracy theory spread like wildfire on TikTok after the iPhone 17 release, as some people misinterpreted Apple's language detailing a promotional offer for the new iPhone models. Apple said that iPhone 17 deals from carrier partners like T-mobile include up to $1,100 in trade-in for an iPhone 13 Pro model or newer. This prompted some people to think that Apple wanted to collect all the iPhone 13 Pro Max versions, as these might be the best iPhone Apple ever made. As we explained, that's hardly the truth. Apple and its partners routinely target iPhone users who own four-year-old models with such promotions when a new iPhone is unveiled.

A new study from Reviews.org published on Thursday may provide an explanation as to why Apple is targeting iPhone 13 owners primarily in marketing materials. Reviews.org found that the iPhone 13 is the most commonly used iPhone in the U.S. right now, with a 10% share. The iPhone 14 (8%) and iPhone 11 (7%) rank second and third. As for Android, the top three smartphones in use are the Galaxy S9 (10%), Galaxy S10 (6%), and the Galaxy S24 Ultra (6%).

Reviews.org also found that iPhone owners are more satisfied with their devices than Android users. The average score was 4.16 out of 5 for iPhone and 3.98 for Android. Interestingly, the iPhone 15 received a satisfaction score of 5 out of 5, but older models also did well. The iPhone 13 Pro Max, the subject of recent conspiracy theories, had a 4.72 score. The 2018 iPhone XR reached 4.56 out of 5. Comparatively, the newer Galaxy S models topped at 3.6 out of 5.