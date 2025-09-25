You Can Get The iPhone 17 Pro For Free At T-Mobile - Here's How
The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max with the all-new iOS 26 redesign are shaping up to be among the top mobile devices of 2025. Preorders for Apple's latest launch started on September 12, and the devices are now available for sale both online and in offline stores. In the lead-up to major new releases like the iPhone 17, phone carriers often offer promotions to get you to upgrade to the latest hardware, and T-Mobile is leading the charge.
For a limited time, T-Mobile customers are eligible for a free upgrade to the iPhone 17 Pro when they trade in an existing phone in any condition. The only caveat is that you need to be signed up for its Experience Beyond Plan (EBP). Once you have the iPhone 17 Pro, T-Mobile will begin distributing bill credits over a span of 24 months, which means you'll need to be a part of the plan for at least two years. Should you cancel at any point before you've finished receiving bill credits for the iPhone 17 Pro, you'll be responsible for any outstanding balance. You'll also need to pay a $35 connection fee when activating your new device.
The Experience Beyond Plan is one of T-Mobile's best coverage options
With T-Mobile's EBP plan, you'll be looking at paying about $100 per month for a single line, or about $230 per month for three lines — in addition to the device cost. T-Mobile also locks in these rates for five years. This is a big part of the reason why the iPhone 17 Pro trade-in deal is so alluring: As long as you stick with T-Mobile for two years, you get to use Apple's latest and greatest phone of the year at no extra cost.
T-Mobile's EBP has several other features and benefits, including satellite calling, 250 GB of high-speed hotspot data, free subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu, and Apple TV+, along with annual device upgrades. If you're the type of person who constantly uploads and downloads large files from your mobile device, or you're always using your phone to stream 4K video via YouTube, the T-Mobile Experience Beyond Plan will serve you well.
What other carriers have iPhone 17 Pro promotions?
As you may have guessed, T-Mobile isn't the only player in town offering benefits when ordering the iPhone 17. Along with T-Mobile's EBP trade-up promotion, Verizon also has some enticing offers to convince you to upgrade. For a limited time, Verizon customers interested in upgrading to the iPhone 17 Pro can get the phone for free when trading in an Apple, Google, Motorola, or Samsung phone in any condition. You'll also need to have Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate Plan — which will set you back a minimum of $90 per month, plus taxes. Your $1,100 worth of trade-in credits will be applied over 36 months.
Moving over to AT&T, both new and existing customers can trade in an iPhone 13 or newer, or an eligible phone with a minimum trade-in value of $180. The $1,100 in trade-in credits is applied over 36 months, and customers must pay a $35 activation fee. Boost Mobile users can also get up to $1,000 off the iPhone 17 Pro with the Boost Mobile Infinite Access Plan for one existing line, or up to $830 off for a new one.