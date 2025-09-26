The iPhone Shortcut Everyone Deserves: One Control Center Button Opens Settings For Any App

The iPhone's Settings app is usually the place to go when you need to make changes to how your phone behaves. Or maybe you need to access your iCloud settings, or tweak the Camera app, or the way the iPhone battery charges. The Settings app is also where you have to go to find app-specific settings for Apple apps and applications you might have downloaded from the App Store. If you find yourself tweaking app settings regularly, you might be annoyed with the extra steps involved in accessing that app's settings page. The following shortcut is for you, as it lets you place a button in the Control Center that will take you directly to the settings page of the app loaded on the screen.

Courtesy of Quinn Nelson, the shortcut seen in the following clip is brilliant, as it allows you to bypass the tedious process of finding the app you need in the Settings app by pressing a single App Settings button in the Control Center:

This single-step Apple Shortcut is a GAME CHANGER. No more going to Settings -> Apps -> and then finding the app. Just swipe from Control Center, run the shortcut, and you're automatically redirected! pic.twitter.com/jnsBvff3ye — Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyLabs) September 20, 2025

Admittedly, finding the settings of a particular app is not a first-world problem. Apple cleaned up the Settings app in iOS 18 and grouped all apps under an Apps menu rather than listing them in alphabetical order at the end of all the iPhone settings. You have to tap an extra button to find the app you need if you're running iOS 18 or iOS 26 on your iPhone. However, the shortcut fixes this mild annoyance by speeding the process up. The shortcut also works in iPadOS 18 and iPad OS 26.