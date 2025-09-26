Amazon's Bestselling Android Tablet Is Less Than $200 And Packed With Features
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A decent tablet is never a bad thing to have around the house. Whether it's just for keeping by your bed for some late night streaming, or you have an old one you're looking to transform into something new, a solid, dependable device goes a long way. If you've been thinking about snagging an extra tablet for some after-work productivity, or just want something that will entertain the kiddos for awhile, Amazon has a rather tempting deal right now.
A good deal can go a long way, and Amazon is currently offering its best-selling Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+, for $159, netting you 28% off the typical $219.99 purchase price. At such a low cost, you may expect something that's five years old and filled to the brim with adware, but the Galaxy A9+ can surprise you in more ways than one.
Being on the cheaper end of Android tablet spectrum, the Galaxy A9+ is a good choice for anyone on a budget looking to get a feature-packed machine without putting a strain on their wallet. While you shouldn't expect high-end gaming from the device, customers on Amazon give it due credit for the power it provides at such a low cost. For what you're paying, the Galaxy Tab A9+ ticks plenty of boxes, which makes it great for anyone looking for an extra device or simply a cheap entry point into the tablet world.
Save 28% on the Galaxy Tab A9+
Sporting a colorful 11-inch 1920 x 1200 LCD display, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ also rocks Dolby Atmos quad speakers, which deliver big sound that's great for music, movies, and gaming. Digging deeper into the specs, the tablet is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 4 GB of RAM, and an 8MP rear-facing camera. For storage, the Galaxy Tab A9+ has a 64GB capacity, but includes the option to upgrade to 1 TB with a microSD card. However, keep in mind that the $159 model only supports Wi-Fi, meaning you'll pay more if you want a 5G cellular connection.
With over 10,000 units purchased in the last month, the Galaxy A9+ currently sits at a 4.4-star rating with over 17,000 reviews. Customers give the screen high praise for its brightness and resolution, with some complimenting the device's sharp color clarity. Many also give it kudos for being a great choice for kids, and the included Samsung Kids app ensures there's plenty of content to keep young ones stimulated.
Of course, adults can get in on the fun as well, as some reviewers note it makes a fantastic e-reader, and the device's built-in battery management feature is helpful for those that like to keep their tablets constantly plugged in while still preserving battery integrity. Whether you're looking for a powerful little streaming machine, some casual gaming, or just need a second device to keep the young ones off your own, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is a versatile tablet for a knockout price.