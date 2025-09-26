Amazon's Bestselling Android Tablet Is Less Than $200 And Packed With Features

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A decent tablet is never a bad thing to have around the house. Whether it's just for keeping by your bed for some late night streaming, or you have an old one you're looking to transform into something new, a solid, dependable device goes a long way. If you've been thinking about snagging an extra tablet for some after-work productivity, or just want something that will entertain the kiddos for awhile, Amazon has a rather tempting deal right now.

A good deal can go a long way, and Amazon is currently offering its best-selling Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+, for $159, netting you 28% off the typical $219.99 purchase price. At such a low cost, you may expect something that's five years old and filled to the brim with adware, but the Galaxy A9+ can surprise you in more ways than one.

Being on the cheaper end of Android tablet spectrum, the Galaxy A9+ is a good choice for anyone on a budget looking to get a feature-packed machine without putting a strain on their wallet. While you shouldn't expect high-end gaming from the device, customers on Amazon give it due credit for the power it provides at such a low cost. For what you're paying, the Galaxy Tab A9+ ticks plenty of boxes, which makes it great for anyone looking for an extra device or simply a cheap entry point into the tablet world.