Google Photos May Take Inspiration From Tinder For Its New Photo Cleanup Feature

Google Photos may be getting a very helpful feature that you can use to cleanup your photo library and it looks to have been inspired by a popular dating service's matchmaking system.

According to an APK teardown by Android Authority, it looks like Google Photos could soon offer you the option of swiping left or right to keep or delete photographs that you have saved in your library. The feature looks to take a page directly from Tinder's book, which has long used a swiping system to help cultivate matches between users.

Based on a video of the new functionality in action, it looks like you'll be able to start up Google's cleanup feature, then you'll have the option of swiping left or right to decide whether or not a photo should stay in your library or go to the trash. It also looks like you'll be able to tap the buttons for each option as well, in case you don't like swiping for some reason. There's also a new Review and delete option at the top of the new interface, and the previous heart-shaped icon for keeping a photo has been updated to a simple check mark.