Google Photos May Take Inspiration From Tinder For Its New Photo Cleanup Feature
Google Photos may be getting a very helpful feature that you can use to cleanup your photo library and it looks to have been inspired by a popular dating service's matchmaking system.
According to an APK teardown by Android Authority, it looks like Google Photos could soon offer you the option of swiping left or right to keep or delete photographs that you have saved in your library. The feature looks to take a page directly from Tinder's book, which has long used a swiping system to help cultivate matches between users.
Based on a video of the new functionality in action, it looks like you'll be able to start up Google's cleanup feature, then you'll have the option of swiping left or right to decide whether or not a photo should stay in your library or go to the trash. It also looks like you'll be able to tap the buttons for each option as well, in case you don't like swiping for some reason. There's also a new Review and delete option at the top of the new interface, and the previous heart-shaped icon for keeping a photo has been updated to a simple check mark.
A new way to tidy up Google Photos
While Tinder's overall popularity might be declining, the dating app had a good idea when it set itself up to easily let you match with people by simply swiping in one direction or another. Seeing Google rip that off in a way feels perfect for Google Photos, which has slowly been improving and becoming easier to use over the years.
Google Photos already tries to make things feel more casual. The company recently introduced a way to naturally edit your photos conversationally, as well as a new improved search system. Unsurprisingly, the app has also added more than a few new AI features as well. This new cleanup functionality fits in with all of the features that Google has been improving on over the past several months.
It also just makes cleaning up your library much easier. There's a reason that so many of us put it off — having to scroll through that long list of photos, tapping on each one to get a closer look and ensure that it's not worth saving. But with a swipe-based system, it'll finally be easier. Unfortunately, there's no guarantee that Google will make this feature available anytime soon. APK teardowns look at inactive code in the apps themselves, and Google could drastically change how this looks before releasing it, or even not release it at all.