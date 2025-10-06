What Would Happen If Earth Lost The Moon?

The gleaming moon hanging in our sky has been the subject of countless songs, poems, myths, and legends. But in reality, what would happen if the Earth suddenly lost the moon? Quite a few things, actually. The moon's influence on our planet is surprisingly powerful, both on human civilization and life as a whole. Therefore, the destruction of the moon would have catastrophic consequences for Earth.

Is that even possible, though? The moon is a massive celestial object. It might be smaller than Earth, but it is not going to be destroyed by a couple of bombs or asteroid impacts. Also, the commonly held belief that the moon will drift out of our planet's orbit is also not a real concern. While it is true that the moon is inching away from us, the rate of this drift is so slow that the sun would end before the moon reaches the end of its gravitational tether.

The only way for us to be rid of the moon is if it were shattered completely, as anything less would just have the fragments come together again due to gravity. But if the moon were to, say, collide with a rogue planet blitzing through our solar system, it would break apart explosively and leave our planet without its natural satellite. And things would never be the same again.