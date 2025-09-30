This iPhone Game Lets You Use AirPods As Controllers

Launched in 2016 alongside the iPhone 7 as a fix for a potential problem (the removal of the headphone jack), the AirPods became an instant hit with buyers, prompting other smartphone vendors to launch their own wireless earphones in the following years. Apple has released several models since then, which do more than just play audio. The AirPods Pro brought Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) a few years ago, a feature that's also available on the AirPods 4. Last year, Apple gave the AirPods Pro hearing aid functionality. The recently released AirPods Pro 3 feature heart rate sensors to help with workout sessions. If all that's not enough, the AirPods just got a new functionality, which is rather surprising. The wireless earphones work as game controllers, though it's not a feature Apple introduced.

Developer Ali Tanis released a mobile game called RidePods — Race with Head that allows iPhone and iPad users to race a motorcycle with the help of AirPods. The point of the game is to avoid traffic and get the highest possible score while moving your head to accelerate, brake, and turn the motorcycle.

The game requires AirPods that are equipped with motion sensors, including any AirPods Pro models, or AirPods 3, or newer models. The game may not work as intended without compatible earbuds, according to the App Store description.