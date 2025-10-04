ChatGPT's Codex Feature Just Got A Big Upgrade

OpenAI has introduced GPT-5 Codex, a version of GPT-5 that is fine-tuned for coding agent workflows and built to better support developers working across varied environments. Rather than just responding to prompts, GPT-5 Codex is designed to think more flexibly, pairing interactively with developers during small tasks and working independently during longer, more complex jobs. The model's training with real-world software engineering work emphasizes tasks such as starting projects from scratch, refactoring large codebases, adding or improving texts, debugging, and full code reviews.

One of the notable shifts is the dynamic allocation of ChatGPT's "thinking time" depending on task complexity. For lightweight requests, GPT-5 Codex behaves quickly and responsively, whereas for more complex jobs it allocates more reasoning, iterations, and internal editing. In internal testing, OpenAI was able to achieve more than seven continuous hours of autonomous work, using ChatGPT to iteratively refine solutions, address test failures, and ship valid implementations. On code reviews, GPT-5 Codex assesses the intent of pull requests, traces dependencies, runs tests, and flags critical issues more reliably than earlier iterations of ChatGPT.

Because it's purpose-built for software engineering, as opposed to general use, OpenAI recommends using GPT-5 Codex specifically within Codex environments rather than in broader contexts. With that specialization, GPT-5 Codex becomes a more dependable teammate for devs, able to lighten development workloads and discover issues earlier.