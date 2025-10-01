Apple Asks Judge To Dismiss Elon Musk's xAI Lawsuit

As expected, Apple this week filed a motion asking a judge to dismiss xAI's lawsuit against Apple and OpenAI. The original suit, if you recall, alleges that Apple is a monopolist and is using its market power to favor ChatGPT — via its deal with OpenAI — so that it can prevent rival AI apps from succeeding in the App Store. The suit further states that iPhone users "have no choice but to use ChatGPT, even if they would prefer to use more innovative and imaginative products like xAI's Grok."

If the legal theory here sounds convoluted, it's because it is. Apple writes that the idea that it must treat every AI app the same is not rooted in any legal framework. Moreover, the legal brief adds that there's no antitrust law which dictates that Apple is under any obligation to partner with all AI chatbot apps, "regardless of quality, privacy, or safety considerations, technical feasibility, stage of development, or commercial terms."

Apple further argues that xAI's claim regarding ChatGPT favoritism is baseless because it is "widely known that Apple intends to partner with other generative AI chatbots" in the future. Indeed, we've seen several reports indicating that Apple may incorporate Google Gemini into future iterations of iOS.