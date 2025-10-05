5 Cheaper Foldable Alternatives To The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is Google's latest flagship foldable phone. It features an 8-inch internal display that when unfolded offers a tablet-like form and screen real estate, as well as a 6.4-inch display. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold also has a next-generation Tensor G5 chip, which is designed to power the most advanced AI the Pixel lineup has seen. These premium features, however, come at a premium price point. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold starts at $1,799 for the 256GB model, and with the option to max out storage at 1TB for $2,149, it is Google's most expensive phone ever.
But cheaper foldable phone options are out there if the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is too substantial of an investment for you. While traditional, non-folding phones offer the most affordability among smartphones, several top brands compete in the foldable market and price their lineups more affordably than Google is pricing the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Let's explore the more affordable alternatives to the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is Samsung's thinnest flip-style foldable. The 256GB base model goes for $1,100, so it offers some pretty significant savings next to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Still, it's a premium foldable made compact enough to slip easily in and out of pockets, but with enough screen real estate for professional functionality. The Z Flip 7 has a 4.1-inch edge-to-edge cover screen and a 6.9-inch main display, with the main display capable of refresh rates up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 2600 nits.
While the Galaxy Z Flip 7 doesn't quite match the specs of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, it has plenty of power to tap into. It features a Samsung Exynos 2500 chipset and 12GB of RAM. Storage options run up to 512GB, and even with this upgrade the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is significantly cheaper than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, checking in at $1,220. The Z Flip 7 is slightly more compact, making it a great foldable option for those who favor portability.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
If the flip-style folding design of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is interesting to you, even more affordability is available with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. The 128GB base model is priced at $900, which is $200 cheaper than the Galaxy Z Flip 7's base model, and it's half the price of the 256GB base model Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Upgrading to 256GB of storage with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is an additional $60, which leaves it still substantially cheaper than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE comes with 8GB of RAM and a 50MP camera. As it has done with its flagship lineups, Samsung has packed the Z Flip 7 FE with AI features. These include Now Brief, a personalized daily update hub, and Gemini Live, which provides real-time AI assistance. This foldable phone maintains the compactness of the more expensive Galaxy Z Flip 7 but eliminates some of the premium specs to make it one of the more affordable foldable phones available.
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
If you have an interest in the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, an alternative that might be just right is its predecessor. The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold starts at the same price as the newer Pixel 10 Pro Fold, but because it's a generation older, there's potential for it to see price drops and substantial discounts at various points throughout the year. The base model has previously been discounted to as low as $1,100 at Amazon, for example, and the retail giant frequently drops the Pixel 9 Pro Fold into the $1,500 range.
Both the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the Pixel 9 Pro fold have an 8-inch internal display, and at 6.3 inches, the outer display of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is hardly giving up any screen real estate relative to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's 6.4-inch outer display. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers plenty of power with Google's Tensor G4 chip and 16GB of RAM even in the base model. For foldable phone shoppers who prefer a more battle-tested option, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has spent more than a year on the market and offers the same book-like opening design as the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
Motorola Razr
Motorola is also in the foldable game, and the Razr is significantly more affordable than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. It's priced at $700, and for that price you get 256GB of storage, a 6.9-inch pOLED display, a two-lens camera system, and a phone that can deliver more than a full day of battery life between charges. Motorola has also packed the Razr with AI integrations that make it a good foldable option for fun and for productivity.
Moto AI is onboard the Razr, and with it comes customized summary notifications and the ability to remind you of screenshots taken for later reference. But what makes this a particularly good alternative to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is Motorola's inclusion of Google Gemini. This is Google's AI assistant found throughout the Pixel lineup, so the Razr provides a similar experience when it comes to things like brainstorming ideas, planning out a schedule, and writing documents.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
One last alternative to the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. It isn't cheaper than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, as it starts at $2,000 for the 256GB base model. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been on the market longer, which creates more potential to find a discount. This is a phone carriers will sometimes discount when you trade in a device, and Amazon has had it on sale for as much as $350 off in the past. It also folds vertically and unfolds to create a tablet-like feel, just like the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
The Z Fold 7 is the thinnest and lightest Galaxy Z Fold Samsung has yet released, yet it maintains plenty of durability with its redesigned FlexHinge. The main screen matches the 8-inch size of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. With a 200MP wide angle lens, three rear-facing lenses in total, and software that's been improved for enhancing imagery, Samsung has given the Galaxy Z Fold 7 the best camera system in their foldable lineup. This is Samsung's flagship foldable, so it's packed with the best Samsung has to offer in the same way the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is packed with Google's top new features.