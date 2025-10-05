5 Cheaper Foldable Alternatives To The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is Google's latest flagship foldable phone. It features an 8-inch internal display that when unfolded offers a tablet-like form and screen real estate, as well as a 6.4-inch display. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold also has a next-generation Tensor G5 chip, which is designed to power the most advanced AI the Pixel lineup has seen. These premium features, however, come at a premium price point. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold starts at $1,799 for the 256GB model, and with the option to max out storage at 1TB for $2,149, it is Google's most expensive phone ever.

But cheaper foldable phone options are out there if the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is too substantial of an investment for you. While traditional, non-folding phones offer the most affordability among smartphones, several top brands compete in the foldable market and price their lineups more affordably than Google is pricing the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Let's explore the more affordable alternatives to the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.