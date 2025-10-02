AirPods Pro 3 Teardown Shows Apple's New Wireless Earbuds Have The Same Old Problem

Apple unveiled AirPods Pro 3 with new features and several improvements during the iPhone 17 launch event. The tweaked AirPods Pro 3 design includes a new case and foam-infused tips, which improve Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The new AirPods Pro model is dust and water-resistant and also features heart rate sensors in the buds. The Live Translation feature and the improved battery life of the buds complete the list of essential things you need to know about the AirPods Pro 3. Factor in the unchanged price tag of $249 in the U.S., and the AirPods Pro 3 are among the best pairs of headphones one can buy.

Despite this, Apple has yet to fix the biggest issue with AirPods — repairability. The wireless earbuds and the case can't be repaired, which means the batteries inside them can't be replaced once they degrade over time. iFixit has released its AirPods Pro 3 teardown, where it shows how difficult it is to open an earbud to replace the battery. The redesigned case isn't any easier to take apart, even for the experienced experts at iFixit.