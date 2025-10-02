Google Could Soon Launch Its Own Hypertension Feature To Keep Up With Apple Watch

Google appears to be gearing up to conduct a similar study, with Android Authority spotting code that suggests the company is working on a new feature currently called "tidal." The code mentions a study, which Pixel Watch users will be able to join to provide Fitbit Labs (which sounds a lot like Google Labs and YouTube Labs, Google's experimental programs for those two services) to gather information using the sensor on their Pixel Watch.

The code mentions a questionnaire that study participants will be asked to sign, as well as mention that some will be asked to wear a blood pressure monitor for 24 hours. All users will reportedly be rewarded with $50 for completing their task and returning the equipment. We don't have any information on what the questionnaire will include, but Android Authority did note that it looks like most users won't need to take any extra steps to take part in the study beyond just signing up and wearing their watch.

Whether this means Google follows the study with the launch of its own hypertension system more akin to what Apple offers now, or if it takes a more assisted approach like other Android smartwatches, remains to be seen. That said, it is interesting to see the company looking for ways to bring much-wanted features like this to the Pixel Watch series.