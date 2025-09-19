How To Enable Hypertension Notifications On The Apple Watch

Apple introduced two new health tracking features last week during the iPhone 17 launch event's Apple Watch segment: sleep score support and hypertension notifications. The latter is especially important, as it brings another potentially life-saving feature to the Apple Watch. High blood pressure (hypertension) is a risk factor for heart attack and stroke, but it can appear without any symptoms. Having the Apple Watch monitor blood pressure via the new algorithm in watchOS 26 can lead to faster diagnosis and treatment in adults who do not suffer from hypertension.

It's important to note that the Apple Watch models that support this feature will not display hypertension readings in real time, like they do when measuring the user's heart rate or blood oxygen (where available). Instead, the algorithm monitors the way the blood vessels behave over a period of 30 days to determine high blood pressure levels. Notifications will appear only after that, and they won't mention blood pressure values.

While Apple unveiled the hypertension notification feature on stage during the iPhone 17 event, it had to wait for U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance before enabling it on supported devices. A few days after the event, Apple received the clearance, and hypertension notifications are now available to users. However, the feature isn't enabled by default. You have to turn it on manually on the iPhone.