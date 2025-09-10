5 Of The Most Underrated Reveals From Apple's iPhone 17 Event﻿

The new 18-megapixel Center Stage selfie camera available on the four iPhone 17 models features a larger, square sensor that lets you take landscape photos without physically rotating the phone, as was necessary on older iPhones. This new experience will change how selfies are taken on iPhone 17 models, making it easier to capture content while holding the phone with one hand. The immediate benefit concerns the safety of the iPhone: No more fumbling with the phone to take the best landscape selfie.

The iPhone Air design introduces another underrated innovation. The internal design maximizes the space for the battery. The phone's key hardware components are all packed towards the top of the phone, inside that camera plateau seen below. Apple can design smaller components and pack them tighter than ever before. The miniaturization of chips may help Apple design more powerful wearables, smart glasses with AI and AR capabilities, and even MacBooks and iPads with longer battery life. The smaller the footprint of internal components, the larger the battery becomes.

Speaking of MacBooks, Apple spent a great deal of time talking about the A19 and A19 Pro chips during the event, emphasizing the GPU performance improvements that will benefit on-device AI. The Neural Accelerators built into each GPU core deliver up to three times the peak GPU compute of the A18 Pro that powers last year's iPhone 16 Pros. "This is MacBook Pro levels of compute in an iPhone, perfect for GPU-intensive AI workloads," Apple said on stage. Rumors said recently that Apple is developing a cheaper MacBook Air featuring an iPhone A-series processor. The A19 Pro claim above indicates Apple could very well power a MacBook Pro with an iPhone chip in the future.