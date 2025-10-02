Samsung May Bring One Of China's Best Android Privacy Features To The Rest Of The World

We've seen more than our fair share of rumors and leaks about what Samsung's next flagship device, the Galaxy S26, might ship with. While it seems Samsung won't adopt silicone-carbide batteries just yet, the next iteration of Samsung's operating system, One UI 8.5, could bring one of the best privacy features the company offers to more of its phones around the world. Currently, the feature is only available in China.

The feature in question is simply called Privacy Protection, and based on what we've seen of One UI 8.5 so far, it looks like the feature could come to Galaxy phones outside of China, too. While the name of the feature might not generate much enthusiasm, Privacy Protection is effectively a one-stop shop for protecting your sensitive information when sharing images with others.

According to a leak covered by SamMobile, Privacy Protection can blur and hire sensitive information in images when you don't want to share them with people. The feature doesn't do this automatically, but it is actually available as part of the sharing menu.