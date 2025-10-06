8 Fascinating DNA Discoveries About Famous Historical Figures

People were always aware that things like physical features and biological quirks tended to run in families, but no one ever really knew why. The 1940s marked a turning point when scientists finally figured out that it was deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA). Over the following years, they discovered things like the twisted ladder construction, which allows DNA to replicate itself. In 1985, Kary B. Mullis invented the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method, which gave scientists the ability to make millions of sequence copies in just a few hours. This meant they could turn something like a solitary strand of hair into a treasure trove of genetic information in no time.

By the '90s, we had the Human Genome Project. This worldwide scientific crusade aimed to decode every one of humanity's 3 billion genetic letters. It took well over a decade and cost about a dollar for every letter, but it was a huge success — and it gave us the first-ever complete blueprint of our species. The technological revolution that followed was nothing less than extraordinary. Cutting-edge sequencing technology slashed costs and timeframes to the point where we can now do the same job for less than a few hundred dollars in a matter of hours.

Add in recent breakthroughs, like the sequencing of 50,000-year-old DNA, using AI to recreate a face from DNA analysis, or uncovering that humans evolved from two distinct populations in a shocking twist to the story of human evolution, and you can see how powerful the technology has become. Now that scientists are armed with these revolutionary genetic tools, they are unraveling centuries-old mysteries and transforming our understanding of historical figures. From monarchs found in baffling places to legendary singers whose stories are being rewritten, here are a few famous historical figures — and the secrets revealed by their DNA.