1 Billion Samsung Galaxy Users Need To Make A Big Choice For Their Privacy And Security

You've found a new app. Everyone's raving about it, but it's not available on Google Play. To get it on your phone, you have to sideload — install it manually by moving the APK package to your device. By default, Samsung's latest devices like the Galaxy S25 Ultra prohibit the installation of apps from unknown sources — that is, sources outside official channels. To make it work you have to disable this security feature in Settings. But that opens your device and data to major compromises. According to Zimperium, 107,000 malware-infused apps targeted victims in 113 countries by leveraging one vulnerability in Android — sideloading. That explains why Google has changed its stance and will lock down third-party app installs, which is just one of the new Android 16 security features to make phones safer, and why Samsung turns on 'Maximum Restrictions' in Knox security tools by default.

But unlike Google, Samsung has opted to preserve freedom of choice in its latest software for Galaxy devices. It's a "hybrid approach" that rests between Apple's locked-down security and Google's, until recently, more open stance. There's a catch, however. On new devices Maximum Restrictions are on by default, blocking app sideloading, disabling device admin apps, and blocking auto-download attachments and hyperlinks. But if you're upgrading from one phone to another, your settings will remain unsecured. It's only on by default for new users. That could mean 1 billion Samsung Galaxy users need to make an impactful choice, whether they want to preserve privacy and security or remain vulnerable to potentially unknown attacks. Over 95% of malware samples from the Zimperium report were previously unknown or unavailable in repositories, meaning no one knew about them before they were discovered, and it's likely many of the affected users had no idea either.