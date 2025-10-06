iOS 26.1 Beta 2 Arrives With Additional Apple Intelligence Languages And More

Following the release of the first iOS 26.1 beta, Apple has now rolled out its second test version. While we're still checking to see what the new build has to offer, the company is likely focused on refining features that were introduced previously.

One of the most notable additions in iOS 26.1 beta is the expansion of Apple Intelligence to more languages. Apple's AI now supports Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish, Turkish, Vietnamese, Chinese (Traditional), and Portuguese (Portugal).

Apple is also improving Live Translation language support, adding Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Italian, Japanese, and Korean. With the previous beta version, the company added a new gesture to the Apple Music app, a Liquid Glass design touch to the keypad on the Phone app, and improved the list view on the Calendar app. More importantly, Apple continues to work on fixing bugs that have been plaguing iOS 26, including an issue with the iPhone 17 camera, unreliable Wi-Fi experiences, and more.