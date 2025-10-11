Tesla Co-Founder's 'Anti Cybertruck' EV Costs Half The Price, Here's Why That's Important
Tesla, Elon Musk's electric car company, has always been on the innovative edge of car technology. The Cybertruck pushed that boundary, offering the power and utility of a truck in an EV form. Despite being an exciting idea, it hasn't had the best reception, with multiple recalls and a negative overall public perception which has made the Cybertruck plummet in value. Still, it can't be argued that it introduced something different to the automobile world. Now, though, there's a new EV truck entering the ring.
TELO specializes in electric trucks, with its first model going by the name TELO MT1. It boasts an impressive range, great capability, and a practical size for urban environments. It also has a reasonable price at $41,520, compared to the Cybertruck's cost of $72,235.
What makes TELO stand out is that it has the backing of Marc Tarpenning. Tarpenning is the original co-founder of Tesla, though he is now a Venture Partner at Spero Ventures. Spero Ventures' focus is on supporting companies that are innovating products and services for a sustainable and better future for the planet, and one such company is, of course, TELO. That makes TELO's new EV truck an exciting prospect.
The details of the Cybertruck-rivaling MT1
The TELO MT1 has four doors and five seats with a 60-inch truck bed. It claims to have the same footprint as a MINI Cooper SE. In the age of trucks getting so large that they struggle with grocery store parking lots, drive-thrus, and regular city streets, a smaller truck is a very attractive option. Regardless of its smaller size, the truck bed itself is still the same size as a Toyota Tacoma, a mid-size gas-powered pickup, and even larger than the Rivian RT1, a full-size electric truck.
The single motor MT1 has 300 hp and a range of up to 350 miles per charge. You can fold down the second row of seats to make the truck bed longer for larger loads, going up to eight feet in length. The bed also has a full cover option that reaches the same height as the front of the truck to easily accommodate tall cargo. It can tow 6,600 lbs and can go from zero to 60 mph in around six seconds.
While it isn't available to purchase just yet, the MT1 can be pre-ordered through TELO's website. The base price is set at $41,520, though that can increase based on the specifications you choose for your truck. Production for these trucks is expected to start in late 2025, so as of now, no exact shipping date is known. They will be produced in Irvine, California, though they can be shipped internationally.
Why the TELO could be a Tesla competitor
Both trucks attract buyers who prefer the environmental benefit and cheaper costs of an electric vehicle alongside the power and functionality of a truck. Those that like the innovation of Tesla but are unhappy with the Cybertruck's recalls and appearance will be attracted to TELO. Of course, there's no way to know if the MT1 will suffer the same recall problems the Cybertruck did until after its launch.
The price definitely puts the MT1 at an advantage. Note that cost can increase based on the specific retailer, if you customized the truck, the paint color, and more. Typically, though, the TELO MT1's price of $41,520 puts it at almost half the cost of the Cybertruck at $72,235. The Cybertruck's 335-mile range is slightly less than the TELO MT1's, though the Cybertruck can tow more at 7,500 lbs.
The TELO MT1's smaller size also makes a big difference. It is 152 inches in length compared to the Cybertruck's 223.7 inches. The TELO MT1 is 73 inches wide while the Cybertruck is 95 inches wide. The TELO MT1's bed length can extend two feet further than the Cybertruck's, and the TELO truck has about a two-inch higher ground clearance to protect its underside. It will be exciting to follow the production and release of the TELO MT1 to see if it is the Cybertruck alternative some want it to be.