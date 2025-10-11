Tesla Co-Founder's 'Anti Cybertruck' EV Costs Half The Price, Here's Why That's Important

Tesla, Elon Musk's electric car company, has always been on the innovative edge of car technology. The Cybertruck pushed that boundary, offering the power and utility of a truck in an EV form. Despite being an exciting idea, it hasn't had the best reception, with multiple recalls and a negative overall public perception which has made the Cybertruck plummet in value. Still, it can't be argued that it introduced something different to the automobile world. Now, though, there's a new EV truck entering the ring.

TELO specializes in electric trucks, with its first model going by the name TELO MT1. It boasts an impressive range, great capability, and a practical size for urban environments. It also has a reasonable price at $41,520, compared to the Cybertruck's cost of $72,235.

What makes TELO stand out is that it has the backing of Marc Tarpenning. Tarpenning is the original co-founder of Tesla, though he is now a Venture Partner at Spero Ventures. Spero Ventures' focus is on supporting companies that are innovating products and services for a sustainable and better future for the planet, and one such company is, of course, TELO. That makes TELO's new EV truck an exciting prospect.