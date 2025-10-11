5 Little-Known Uses For Your USB Port On Windows 11

Your USB port is probably getting more action than you think — file transfers, phone charging, and maybe connecting a keyboard or mouse or even the occasional odd gadget you forgot existed. But Windows 11 has some genuinely useful tricks up its sleeve that turn that humble USB drive into something more interesting. We're not talking about the obvious stuff here. These are the features that most people either don't know exist or have never bothered to try. Yet when used the right way, they can save you from a complete disaster or make your workflow significantly more flexible and surprisingly powerful.

Some of these features have been around for years but remain buried in Windows settings. Others are security tools that feel almost too good to be hidden away. Either way, if you've got a spare USB drive and a few minutes, you might find something here worth setting up before you actually need it.