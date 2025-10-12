Clocks On Mars Tick Faster, And This Study Has A Theory Why

Time moves differently on Mars — not in the Tibetan philosophy sense of the word, but in a measurable, physics-will-ruin-your-mission kind of way that's giving NASA engineers a real headache. As the agency maps out a future with boots on the red planet, it's running into a fundamental problem. A clock on Mars ticks 477 microseconds faster per day than a clock on Earth, according to calculations published in July 2025 by researchers Neil Ashby and Bijunath R. Patla.

That rate actually shifts by another 226 microseconds a day, depending on where Mars is in its orbit around the sun. And sure, microseconds don't sound like a big deal. But when you're trying to land a spacecraft worth billions, or sync up with rovers already on Mars, microseconds matter. At light speed, a 56-microsecond delay equals about 184 football fields. Miss that window, and you've missed the landing zone entirely.

This challenge isn't limited to just Mars versus Earth, though. NASA is building out infrastructure across multiple worlds through its Artemis program, which means managing time across Earth, the moon, and Mars simultaneously. The research shows Mars clocks also run 421.5 microseconds faster per day than clocks on the Moon. Three different worlds, three different rates of time, all needing to stay synchronized.