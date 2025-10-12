How A Pioneering Battery Manufacturer Made A 600,000-Mile EV Battery

Electric vehicles (EV) seem to be the way of the future. They are climate friendly, and they are cheaper overall than gas-powered vehicles. One thing that concerns some prospective and current owners, however, is the range per charge and battery life. This can be especially challenging if you live in an area with limited EV charging infrastructure, or if you are short on time and can't wait for a full charge. However, the innovative company StoreDot is looking to change that with its EV battery that promises a 600,000-mile lifespan.

StoreDot was co-founded in 2012 by Dr. Doron Myersdorf, who still acts as CEO. In the years since its inception, it has been a pioneer in EV battery technology. With a focus on quick charges and high energy density, StoreDot wants to pave the way for a sustainable and eco-friendly future. They are proud that they have an integrative team with 35 PhDs, consistently pushing the limits of what is possible and putting StoreDot on the forefront of invention.

One of their newest inventions is the exciting 600,000-mile EV battery. This technology utilizes a silicon-dominant anode to achieve its performance capabilities and is made with a unique combination of silicon-carbon composite materials. Now, the company looks to take this new tech and work with EV automakers around the world to revolutionize electric vehicles.